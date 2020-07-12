143 Apartments for rent in University City North, Charlotte, NC

How much will it cost?

The cost of living in University City North is just about on par with the national average. According to Forbes, the neighborhood is slightly lower in cost of living than the rest of the city of Charlotte.

Apartment Complications

Although University City North is an affordable option for people moving away from or closer to the city, finding an apartment for rent in this particular area may be a challenge. Made up of mostly condos and single-family homes, studio apartments and the like are less prevalent in this part of University City.

When should you look?

You really need to give yourself at least four weeks to find a rental in University City North. If you are planning to move in during August or September and you only give yourself a few days to find a place, good luck. When the fall term starts at UNC Charlotte, the competition will be fierce.

What do you need?

Basically, you need all the usual documentation to get approved for a rental such as your ID and pay stubs. Since many landlords do a credit check, save some time and bring along a copy of your credit report. This may give you a leg-up on the vultures who are eyeballing your rental.