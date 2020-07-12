143 Apartments for rent in University City North, Charlotte, NC

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
35 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
9037 J M Keynes Drive
9037 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE**** Ideal 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor condo in desirable University City. Fully equipped with upgraded appliances including washer and dryer. Large, patio deck with great Pool View.

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
912 Tiger Ln
912 Tiger Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
3 story town-home in the Mallard Glen community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of University City North
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
33 Units Available
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1454 sqft
Stylishly appointed interiors in this unit include fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathtub, and hardwood floors. Extensive amenities include refreshing pool, sports courts and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
17 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
18 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
150 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
10540 Adlin Avenue
10540 Adlin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2325 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5 bath home located in highly desired Arbor Hills. Spacious layout with abundance of natural light falling in.You will love the amenities this picture perfect home has to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Ladora Drive
1420 Ladora Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2732 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. This house features a hardwood floor entry way, fireplace, and a large open kitchen. All kitchen appliances and washer-dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of University City North
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
184 Units Available
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1551 sqft
Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
University City North
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in University City North

How much will it cost?

The cost of living in University City North is just about on par with the national average. According to Forbes, the neighborhood is slightly lower in cost of living than the rest of the city of Charlotte.

Apartment Complications

Although University City North is an affordable option for people moving away from or closer to the city, finding an apartment for rent in this particular area may be a challenge. Made up of mostly condos and single-family homes, studio apartments and the like are less prevalent in this part of University City.

When should you look?

You really need to give yourself at least four weeks to find a rental in University City North. If you are planning to move in during August or September and you only give yourself a few days to find a place, good luck. When the fall term starts at UNC Charlotte, the competition will be fierce.

What do you need?

Basically, you need all the usual documentation to get approved for a rental such as your ID and pay stubs. Since many landlords do a credit check, save some time and bring along a copy of your credit report. This may give you a leg-up on the vultures who are eyeballing your rental.

University City North Neighborhoods

Although U-City North maintains an extremely high livability score according to AreaVibes, keep in mind that this suburb of Charlotte is located in a very busy part of town, with major roadways running through it. If you are craving some green space during your daily jog, your best bet is to drive to nearby Mallard Creek Greenway to run on pleasant forest-lined paths.

Eastern Region: The unofficial borders of University City North encompass the town of Harrisburg, directly to the east. Harrisburg is not part of Charlotte, but it is loosely considered to be a section of University City North. This is an affordable region with some quieter streets

Northern Region: The northernmost region of U-City North is home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Concord Mills Outlet Mall. This is a high-traffic area, so your search for apartments in this section of town will be tough, especially if you need to fall asleep to the sounds of crickets at night.

Life in University City North

For sports fans, Charlotte is a city of options, including NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Carolina Panthers' NFL home games, but the fun doesn't end there. The longest roller coaster in the Southeast, the "Intimidator," can also be found here at Carowinds Theme Park. The "Queen City" adopted its name from Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg, which also explains why Charlotte is located in Mecklenburg County.

According to former Mayor Anthony Foxx, "Charlotte is one of the best-kept secrets in the country." Residents here maintain a high standard of living and enjoy the many activities that make Charlotte so special.

