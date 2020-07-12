143 Apartments for rent in University City North, Charlotte, NC
How much will it cost?
The cost of living in University City North is just about on par with the national average. According to Forbes, the neighborhood is slightly lower in cost of living than the rest of the city of Charlotte.
Apartment Complications
Although University City North is an affordable option for people moving away from or closer to the city, finding an apartment for rent in this particular area may be a challenge. Made up of mostly condos and single-family homes, studio apartments and the like are less prevalent in this part of University City.
When should you look?
You really need to give yourself at least four weeks to find a rental in University City North. If you are planning to move in during August or September and you only give yourself a few days to find a place, good luck. When the fall term starts at UNC Charlotte, the competition will be fierce.
What do you need?
Basically, you need all the usual documentation to get approved for a rental such as your ID and pay stubs. Since many landlords do a credit check, save some time and bring along a copy of your credit report. This may give you a leg-up on the vultures who are eyeballing your rental.
Although U-City North maintains an extremely high livability score according to AreaVibes, keep in mind that this suburb of Charlotte is located in a very busy part of town, with major roadways running through it. If you are craving some green space during your daily jog, your best bet is to drive to nearby Mallard Creek Greenway to run on pleasant forest-lined paths.
Eastern Region: The unofficial borders of University City North encompass the town of Harrisburg, directly to the east. Harrisburg is not part of Charlotte, but it is loosely considered to be a section of University City North. This is an affordable region with some quieter streets
Northern Region: The northernmost region of U-City North is home to the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Concord Mills Outlet Mall. This is a high-traffic area, so your search for apartments in this section of town will be tough, especially if you need to fall asleep to the sounds of crickets at night.
For sports fans, Charlotte is a city of options, including NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Carolina Panthers' NFL home games, but the fun doesn't end there. The longest roller coaster in the Southeast, the "Intimidator," can also be found here at Carowinds Theme Park. The "Queen City" adopted its name from Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg, which also explains why Charlotte is located in Mecklenburg County.
According to former Mayor Anthony Foxx, "Charlotte is one of the best-kept secrets in the country." Residents here maintain a high standard of living and enjoy the many activities that make Charlotte so special.