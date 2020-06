Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely ranch home nestled in a quiet community located on a large corner lot. This rental is handicap accessible with a ramp to the front door and a large roll-in shower. Home features new carpet and brand new stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer, and a large oversized 600 sq ft garage. Water and sewer are included in rent.