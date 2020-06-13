/
hickory
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:09 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Hickory, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$928
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
Viewmont
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
Studio
$575
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
110 North Center Street
110 North Center Street, Hickory, NC
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Excellent downtown Hickory location. Four offices located on 2nd level, reception area plus an adjacent space that can be used for an additional office or conference room/library. Ample parking, elevator. Over 1,000 square feet. Five year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3890 Herman Sipe Rd
3890 Herman Sipe Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1259 sqft
3890 Herman Sipe Rd Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in quiet Orchard Hill neighborhood. - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in quiet Orchard Hill neighborhood. in Conover.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Highland Avenue NE
3360 Highland Avenue Northeast, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Absolutely awesome renovated home in a super location in Hickory. This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been turned upside down and has a great layout and space. Hardwood floors. Large living area and kitchen with a huge laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
41 19th Avenue Southwest
41 19th Avenue Southwest, Brookford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1080 sqft
Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2050 35th Street NE
2050 35th Street Northeast, St. Stephens, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home for rent in St. Stephens area of Hickory. Spacious living room. Fenced yard with large deck/patio and a HUGE workshop/garage detached. This is a great little neighborhood tucked away on a dead end street.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 East J Street
500 East J Street, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1492 sqft
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
409 W C St 411
409 West C Street, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
863 sqft
Unit 411 Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton! - Property Id: 275757 Apply now! https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757 *** You must have an application on file to request a viewing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1011 County Home Road - A12
1011 County Home Road, Conover, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Style - 2nd Floor (TOP FLOOR)
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Oxford Crossing
2985 North Oxford Street, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1155 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$360
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oxford Crossing in Catawba County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hickory rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Hickory area include Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hickory from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
