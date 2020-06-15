951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rent: $1,200; Deposit: $1,200; Application fee $40 per adult

Renovated interior! This 2-story townhome-style apartment is in the heart of NODA with new interior updates including plank flooring, large eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Both bathrooms have new cabinets, sinks and fixtures. New electric central air/ heat system and windows too! Large apartment in this popular neighborhood, and walking distance to all of NODAs amenities and new light rail stop(the apartment is about 3 blocks from the main intersection of N. Davidson and E. 36th Streets).



Call SIMPSON PROPERTIES (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

ALL ELEVEN UNITS HAVE TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH UPSTAIRS AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS.