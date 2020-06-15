All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3

951 E 36th St · No Longer Available
Location

951 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rent: $1,200; Deposit: $1,200; Application fee $40 per adult
Renovated interior! This 2-story townhome-style apartment is in the heart of NODA with new interior updates including plank flooring, large eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Both bathrooms have new cabinets, sinks and fixtures. New electric central air/ heat system and windows too! Large apartment in this popular neighborhood, and walking distance to all of NODAs amenities and new light rail stop(the apartment is about 3 blocks from the main intersection of N. Davidson and E. 36th Streets).

Call SIMPSON PROPERTIES (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
ALL ELEVEN UNITS HAVE TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH UPSTAIRS AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have any available units?
951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have?
Some of 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 offers parking.
Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have a pool?
No, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have accessible units?
No, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3 has units with dishwashers.

