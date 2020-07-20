Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9505 Oren Thompson Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9505 Oren Thompson Road
9505 Oren Thompson Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9505 Oren Thompson Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have any available units?
9505 Oren Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9505 Oren Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Oren Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Oren Thompson Road pet-friendly?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road offer parking?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not offer parking.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9505 Oren Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9505 Oren Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
