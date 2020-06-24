All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9239 White Aspen Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9239 White Aspen Pl
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

9239 White Aspen Pl

9239 White Aspen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9239 White Aspen Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful University area property with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus 2 car garage. Fenced yard with sweet deck and paver patio resting on almost 1/3 acre, level, semi wooded lot. Relaxing front porch, Open floor plan with fireplace in great room. Spacious Kitchen with dining area. Large Master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Big secondary bedrooms. Walk to community pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9239 White Aspen Pl have any available units?
9239 White Aspen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9239 White Aspen Pl have?
Some of 9239 White Aspen Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9239 White Aspen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9239 White Aspen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9239 White Aspen Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9239 White Aspen Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9239 White Aspen Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9239 White Aspen Pl offers parking.
Does 9239 White Aspen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9239 White Aspen Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9239 White Aspen Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9239 White Aspen Pl has a pool.
Does 9239 White Aspen Pl have accessible units?
No, 9239 White Aspen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9239 White Aspen Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9239 White Aspen Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte