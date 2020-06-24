9239 White Aspen Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful University area property with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus 2 car garage. Fenced yard with sweet deck and paver patio resting on almost 1/3 acre, level, semi wooded lot. Relaxing front porch, Open floor plan with fireplace in great room. Spacious Kitchen with dining area. Large Master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Big secondary bedrooms. Walk to community pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.