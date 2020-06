Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

9012 Waggoneer Circle Available 05/07/19 Ranch on a cul-de-sac - Newly renovated 3 bedroom ranch on a private lot in a cul-de-sac. New hardwoods throughout the home, fresh paint, and a traditional brick fireplace in the living room make this home a must see! This home won't last long!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley 315-734-5899.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3549500)