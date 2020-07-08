Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 10
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1
8513 Pine Thickett Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8513 Pine Thickett Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice town home in great location. Minutes from Carolina Place Mall, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious home is private with a boardwalk and car port. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have any available units?
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
