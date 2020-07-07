All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 28 2019

839 Reliance St

839 Reliance Street · No Longer Available
Location

839 Reliance Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom home with 2 bathrooms. This location near highway, less than 5 minutes from the airport . Shops nearby as well.
Located within 5 miles of schools.
Call Today !! for more information
M-F 9am-4pm
(704) 807-1414 ext 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Reliance St have any available units?
839 Reliance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 839 Reliance St currently offering any rent specials?
839 Reliance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Reliance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Reliance St is pet friendly.
Does 839 Reliance St offer parking?
No, 839 Reliance St does not offer parking.
Does 839 Reliance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Reliance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Reliance St have a pool?
No, 839 Reliance St does not have a pool.
Does 839 Reliance St have accessible units?
No, 839 Reliance St does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Reliance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Reliance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Reliance St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 839 Reliance St has units with air conditioning.

