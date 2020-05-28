All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

8008 Princess Ann Dr

8008 Princess Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Princess Ann Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have any available units?
8008 Princess Ann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have?
Some of 8008 Princess Ann Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Princess Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Princess Ann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Princess Ann Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Princess Ann Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Princess Ann Dr offers parking.
Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 Princess Ann Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have a pool?
No, 8008 Princess Ann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 8008 Princess Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Princess Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Princess Ann Dr has units with dishwashers.
