Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7818 Ridgeloch Place
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7818 Ridgeloch Place
7818 Ridgeloch Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
7818 Ridgeloch Place, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Spacious ranch home with hardwoods and carpet, high ceilings, and large back yard. Screened porch leads into home and wood deck. Detached garage is heated and cooled.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5148525)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have any available units?
7818 Ridgeloch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have?
Some of 7818 Ridgeloch Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7818 Ridgeloch Place currently offering any rent specials?
7818 Ridgeloch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 Ridgeloch Place pet-friendly?
No, 7818 Ridgeloch Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place offer parking?
Yes, 7818 Ridgeloch Place offers parking.
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7818 Ridgeloch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have a pool?
No, 7818 Ridgeloch Place does not have a pool.
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have accessible units?
No, 7818 Ridgeloch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 Ridgeloch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7818 Ridgeloch Place has units with dishwashers.
