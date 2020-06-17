Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
731 Ashmeade Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
731 Ashmeade Road
731 Ashmeade Road
·
No Longer Available
731 Ashmeade Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
Beautiful Home that is move in ready. Hot location of Charlotte off of Rama Rd.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road have any available units?
731 Ashmeade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 731 Ashmeade Road have?
Some of 731 Ashmeade Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 731 Ashmeade Road currently offering any rent specials?
731 Ashmeade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Ashmeade Road pet-friendly?
No, 731 Ashmeade Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road offer parking?
Yes, 731 Ashmeade Road offers parking.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Ashmeade Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road have a pool?
No, 731 Ashmeade Road does not have a pool.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road have accessible units?
No, 731 Ashmeade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Ashmeade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Ashmeade Road has units with dishwashers.
