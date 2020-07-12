/
sherwood forest
343 Apartments for rent in Sherwood Forest, Charlotte, NC
3 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
11 Units Available
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,130
2141 sqft
Meticulously designed to offer an elevated lifestyle unlike any other, Draper Place introduces a transitional design that thoughtfully blends the historical context of Charlotte's coveted Elizabeth neighborhood with all the essentials of today's
Contact for Availability
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1295 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
1 Unit Available
501 Rama Road
501 Rama Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1544 sqft
Walk into this open floor plan, large living room w/ a beautiful brick fireplace & open to the dining area. Through your french doors, enjoy some time on your private patio.
1 Unit Available
5430 Finsbury Place
5430 Finsbury Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2119 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated home on 3/4 acre lot! Sun room and spacious deck overlooks the large backyard area and landscape. Great for etertaining. Storage building at back of lot with plenty of storage space. Lawn maintenance is included.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood Forest
50 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,293
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
9 Units Available
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
This relaxing community features a cabana at the pool, on-site clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Plenty of shopping to enjoy along Providence Road.
27 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
1 Unit Available
1829 N. Sharon Amity Road
1829 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
1829 N. Sharon Amity Rd - Charming 2BR Bungalow in Oakhurst! Hardwood floors, archetectural details throughout! Updated 1 BT. Cozy kitchen with Refrig, Range/Oven. Washer & Dryer included. Private, fenced backyard is no-maintenance.
1 Unit Available
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Oakhurst-Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Craftsman-style Bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1337 Cavendish Court
1337 Cavendish Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2305 sqft
Updated 4/3 Split Level in Providence Park w/ Fenced Yard - Updated 4 bed/3 full bath split level in Providence Park/Cotswold area with fenced in back yard oasis! Well kept landscaping included in the rental rate.
1 Unit Available
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C
5016 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market.
1 Unit Available
4335 Hathaway St
4335 Hathaway Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
1261 Realta Drive
1261 Realta Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2425 sqft
This Spectacular Upscale Ultra-Contemporary Smart Home in ReAlta was Built (2018) by one of Charlotte's Premiere Custom Builders, Chelsea Building Group, Live Exceptionally! This Smart High-Performance 3 Bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
630 North Wendover Road
630 North Wendover Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! APPLICATION SPECIAL: $35.00! Beautifully Renovated and Convenient. Great location in the Cotswold area of South Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, SouthPark, and Cotswold Village.
1 Unit Available
1100 Mcalway Rd
1100 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,500
1065 sqft
For lease - Former beauty salon. 900 sq feet with lots of road frontage on McAlway. Plenty of parking, fenced in front of business, at least 6 individual cutting stations, space for hair dryers.
1 Unit Available
4335 C Hathaway Street
4335 Hathaway St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
5016 Sardis Road
5016 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1064 sqft
Tenant occ’d/apps & showings encouraged/check website for availability. The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market.
1 Unit Available
4126 Providence Road
4126 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
3922 Providence Road
3922 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
2226 Knickerbocker Drive
2226 Knickerbocker Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled, fully furnished private and spacious studio Guest Apartment in Private Residence. Stylish and tasteful decor. Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. 7-10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Tons of closet space.
1 Unit Available
1101 Randolph Oaks Court
1101 Randolph Oaks Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2578 sqft
Lovely two story, brick home near Cotswold. Great back deck for grilling and hosting guest. Attached two car garage. High ceilings for a nice open feel. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
4104 Craig Avenue
4104 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
639 sqft
Unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath Remodeled January 2020 4 unit multi-family home
1 Unit Available
227 Sharon Amity Road
227 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1786 sqft
Remodeled ranch with 1.5 blocks to all shopping and dining in Cotswold. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Living and dining room with refinished hardwood floors, family room with fireplace.
