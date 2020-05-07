Rent Calculator
6200 Cedar Croft Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 1
6200 Cedar Croft Drive
6200 Cedar Croft Drive
·
No Longer Available
6200 Cedar Croft Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have any available units?
6200 Cedar Croft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have?
Some of 6200 Cedar Croft Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6200 Cedar Croft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Cedar Croft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Cedar Croft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive offers parking.
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have a pool?
No, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have accessible units?
No, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Cedar Croft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 Cedar Croft Drive has units with dishwashers.
