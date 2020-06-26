All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:34 PM

6037 Sunset Chase Lane

6037 Sunset Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Sunset Chase Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have any available units?
6037 Sunset Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6037 Sunset Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Sunset Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Sunset Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Sunset Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 Sunset Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
