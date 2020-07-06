All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5816 Hanna Court

5816 Hanna Court · No Longer Available
Location

5816 Hanna Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated, including Solar! Home is offered both unfurnished, and furnished at $1695. This home is a previous Airbnb, so it is 100% turnkey! Easy access to Uptown, shopping, Plaza Midwood, and NoDa. Better than new! Features granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. New lock plank flooring, and amazing tile work, in bathrooms! The master features a new vanity, upgraded fixtures. New windows, light this open floor plan. Fresh paint inside and out. A new patio, overlooking the private yard. This home has been equipped with solar panels which means very low power bills! The garage also has a type II EV plug, so bring you Electric vehicle owners!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Hanna Court have any available units?
5816 Hanna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Hanna Court have?
Some of 5816 Hanna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Hanna Court currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Hanna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Hanna Court pet-friendly?
No, 5816 Hanna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5816 Hanna Court offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Hanna Court offers parking.
Does 5816 Hanna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Hanna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Hanna Court have a pool?
No, 5816 Hanna Court does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Hanna Court have accessible units?
No, 5816 Hanna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Hanna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Hanna Court has units with dishwashers.

