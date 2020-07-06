5816 Hanna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated, including Solar! Home is offered both unfurnished, and furnished at $1695. This home is a previous Airbnb, so it is 100% turnkey! Easy access to Uptown, shopping, Plaza Midwood, and NoDa. Better than new! Features granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. New lock plank flooring, and amazing tile work, in bathrooms! The master features a new vanity, upgraded fixtures. New windows, light this open floor plan. Fresh paint inside and out. A new patio, overlooking the private yard. This home has been equipped with solar panels which means very low power bills! The garage also has a type II EV plug, so bring you Electric vehicle owners!