All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3802 Kalispell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3802 Kalispell Lane
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

3802 Kalispell Lane

3802 Kalispell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3802 Kalispell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Private Cul-de-sac lot home featuring 5 Bedrooms, Rec/Media Room, Office, 2 car garage! Master Bedroom Suite on Main + 2nd Jr Master on Upper Level. Kitchen host granite countertops, tile backsplash, 42" Cabinetry, SS appliances. Master bedroom features separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet. Rec Room/Media host a custom bar area - great for Movie Night! Jr Master Suite has attached bath & 2 closets. 3rd, 4th & 5th bedrooms upstairs have great space & closets. New Carpet in 2018 - hallway, master down, & stairs; Main level host wood flooring. Fresh Paint in most rooms. Yard features a small garden area & Irrigation System. Neighborhood of Highland Creek - many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Kalispell Lane have any available units?
3802 Kalispell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Kalispell Lane have?
Some of 3802 Kalispell Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Kalispell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Kalispell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Kalispell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Kalispell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3802 Kalispell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Kalispell Lane offers parking.
Does 3802 Kalispell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Kalispell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Kalispell Lane have a pool?
No, 3802 Kalispell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Kalispell Lane have accessible units?
No, 3802 Kalispell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Kalispell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Kalispell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte