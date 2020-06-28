3802 Kalispell Lane

Amenities
Private Cul-de-sac lot home featuring 5 Bedrooms, Rec/Media Room, Office, 2 car garage! Master Bedroom Suite on Main + 2nd Jr Master on Upper Level. Kitchen host granite countertops, tile backsplash, 42" Cabinetry, SS appliances. Master bedroom features separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet. Rec Room/Media host a custom bar area - great for Movie Night! Jr Master Suite has attached bath & 2 closets. 3rd, 4th & 5th bedrooms upstairs have great space & closets. New Carpet in 2018 - hallway, master down, & stairs; Main level host wood flooring. Fresh Paint in most rooms. Yard features a small garden area & Irrigation System. Neighborhood of Highland Creek - many amenities.