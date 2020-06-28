3802 Kalispell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Private Cul-de-sac lot home featuring 5 Bedrooms, Rec/Media Room, Office, 2 car garage! Master Bedroom Suite on Main + 2nd Jr Master on Upper Level. Kitchen host granite countertops, tile backsplash, 42" Cabinetry, SS appliances. Master bedroom features separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet. Rec Room/Media host a custom bar area - great for Movie Night! Jr Master Suite has attached bath & 2 closets. 3rd, 4th & 5th bedrooms upstairs have great space & closets. New Carpet in 2018 - hallway, master down, & stairs; Main level host wood flooring. Fresh Paint in most rooms. Yard features a small garden area & Irrigation System. Neighborhood of Highland Creek - many amenities.