343 Silversmith Ln.

Silversmith Ln. - Property Id: 155886
Colonial 2 story in quiet neighborhood on cul-de-sac street. 3BR, 2.5BA with living room, dining room, den configuration. Breakfast area looks out over a large deck and wooded back yard. Just remodeled to include fresh paint throughout, new wood floors downstairs, new granite counter-tops and tile back-splash in kitchen. Masonry fireplace in the den. Wonderful neighborhood close to Matthews. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, and theaters nearby. Excellent schools. Elizabeth Lane Elementary is within walking distance. South Charlotte middle school and Providence High are also close by. No pets. No smoking.
No Pets Allowed
