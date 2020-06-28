All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

343 Silversmith Ln.

343 Silversmith Lane · No Longer Available
Location

343 Silversmith Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Silversmith Ln. - Property Id: 155886

Colonial 2 story in quiet neighborhood on cul-de-sac street. 3BR, 2.5BA with living room, dining room, den configuration. Breakfast area looks out over a large deck and wooded back yard. Just remodeled to include fresh paint throughout, new wood floors downstairs, new granite counter-tops and tile back-splash in kitchen. Masonry fireplace in the den. Wonderful neighborhood close to Matthews. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, and theaters nearby. Excellent schools. Elizabeth Lane Elementary is within walking distance. South Charlotte middle school and Providence High are also close by. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155886
Property Id 155886

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Silversmith Ln. have any available units?
343 Silversmith Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Silversmith Ln. have?
Some of 343 Silversmith Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Silversmith Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
343 Silversmith Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Silversmith Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 343 Silversmith Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 343 Silversmith Ln. offer parking?
No, 343 Silversmith Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 343 Silversmith Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Silversmith Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Silversmith Ln. have a pool?
No, 343 Silversmith Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 343 Silversmith Ln. have accessible units?
No, 343 Silversmith Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Silversmith Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Silversmith Ln. has units with dishwashers.
