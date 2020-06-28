343 Silversmith Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Silversmith Ln. - Property Id: 155886



Colonial 2 story in quiet neighborhood on cul-de-sac street. 3BR, 2.5BA with living room, dining room, den configuration. Breakfast area looks out over a large deck and wooded back yard. Just remodeled to include fresh paint throughout, new wood floors downstairs, new granite counter-tops and tile back-splash in kitchen. Masonry fireplace in the den. Wonderful neighborhood close to Matthews. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, and theaters nearby. Excellent schools. Elizabeth Lane Elementary is within walking distance. South Charlotte middle school and Providence High are also close by. No pets. No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155886

Property Id 155886



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5374212)