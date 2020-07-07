332 Harrison Street

Amenities

***Open House Sat. Dec 28th 12-2***PM Welcome to this totally remodeled Ranch home located just minutes away from the growing Uptown Charlotte. As you enter into this beauty, you can't help but to appreciate the modern, open floor plan featuring all new flooring, windows, fixtures, lighting, cabinets and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen is fully functional and comes equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a decorative back splash. Dual sinks, tile flooring and tile surrounding the tub/shower area are just a few features that adds a great touch to the bathroom. The 2 generous size bedrooms will certainly accommodate any buyers bedroom furnishings. Friendly neighbors are awaiting.