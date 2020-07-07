All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

332 Harrison Street

332 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

332 Harrison Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***Open House Sat. Dec 28th 12-2***PM Welcome to this totally remodeled Ranch home located just minutes away from the growing Uptown Charlotte. As you enter into this beauty, you can't help but to appreciate the modern, open floor plan featuring all new flooring, windows, fixtures, lighting, cabinets and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen is fully functional and comes equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a decorative back splash. Dual sinks, tile flooring and tile surrounding the tub/shower area are just a few features that adds a great touch to the bathroom. The 2 generous size bedrooms will certainly accommodate any buyers bedroom furnishings. Friendly neighbors are awaiting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Harrison Street have any available units?
332 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Harrison Street have?
Some of 332 Harrison Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 332 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 332 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 332 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 332 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 332 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 332 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.

