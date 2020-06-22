Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3130 Marlborough Road
3130 Marlborough Road
3130 Marlborough Road
No Longer Available
Location
3130 Marlborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Spacious living area for this three bedroom, one bath brick duplex in Marlborough Woods! Freshly painted . Ready for move in.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have any available units?
3130 Marlborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3130 Marlborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Marlborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Marlborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road offer parking?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have a pool?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have accessible units?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Marlborough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Marlborough Road does not have units with air conditioning.
