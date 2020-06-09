3111 Spring Valley Road

Amenities
The perfect mid-century modern home. Fully renovated top to bottom. This 1961 "atomic ranch" has been brought back to life while retaining its character. Total of 4 BRs, 3 full BAs which includes a detached guest suite. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Huge fenced-in back yard. Since these pictures were taken the entire interior has been painted a light gray. Convenient to Southpark and uptown. Oversized garage may be available to tenant for an additional cost. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE