3111 Spring Valley Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

3111 Spring Valley Road

3111 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Spring Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
The perfect mid-century modern home. Fully renovated top to bottom. This 1961 "atomic ranch" has been brought back to life while retaining its character. Total of 4 BRs, 3 full BAs which includes a detached guest suite. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Huge fenced-in back yard. Since these pictures were taken the entire interior has been painted a light gray. Convenient to Southpark and uptown. Oversized garage may be available to tenant for an additional cost. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Spring Valley Road have any available units?
3111 Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 3111 Spring Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 3111 Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Spring Valley Road is not pet friendly.
Does 3111 Spring Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Spring Valley Road offers parking.
Does 3111 Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Spring Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 3111 Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 3111 Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Spring Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
