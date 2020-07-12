/
quail hollow
284 Apartments for rent in Quail Hollow, Charlotte, NC
1 Unit Available
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1109 sqft
Located close to I-77 and I-485 and just minutes from downtown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this well-landscaped property maintains a dog park and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses available.
1 Unit Available
7209 Quail Meadow Ln
7209 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house.
1 Unit Available
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20.
1 Unit Available
2823 Goneaway Rd
2823 Goneaway Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2490 sqft
2823 Goneaway Rd Available 08/01/20 2823 Goneaway Rd - Gorgeous 2 story all brick colonial style home with large sunroom located in the heart of South Park! Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout downstairs.
1 Unit Available
7026 Quail Hill Rd
7026 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located between Southpark and Ballantyne on Park Road.
39 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$876
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
3 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
13 Units Available
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
27 Units Available
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
5 Units Available
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1018 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Quail Hollow Country Club, south of downtown Charlotte. Finishes include granite counters and hardwood flooring. Amenities in this pet-friendly complex include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
5 Units Available
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1660 sqft
This stunning community features custom features throughout and is minutes from area attractions, restaurants, and shops. These spacious homes offer 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and formal dining rooms.
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
4541 Wedgewood Drive
4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1669 sqft
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building.
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 Unit Available
2501 Birnen Drive
2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks.
1 Unit Available
2434 Dryden Lane
2434 Dryden Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1410 sqft
Beautiful Executive Ranch style home near Quail Hollow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a garage.
1 Unit Available
2511 Dalston Lane
2511 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1363 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
2220 Wensley Drive
2220 Wensley Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
2220 Wensley Drive-CB - Located in South Charlotte close to Park Road is this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home in Montclaire.
1 Unit Available
253 Scofield Road
253 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
253 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC 28209-3627 - Barclay Downs-3 bedroom 2 bath, split level home is located in the heart of South Park, just minutes from shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
2301 Oldenburg Drive
2301 Oldenburg Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1193 sqft
2301 Oldenburg Drive-ELT-CB - Located in South Charlotte is a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and open kitchen features white cabinets and appliances, which will include a refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306
4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpark - Piedmont Row - Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas.
