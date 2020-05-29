Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath home. Kitchen recently renovated. Master has additional sitting room. Original hardwoods. Just cleaned for a quick move-in. Cellar under home. Nice front porch and large corner yard with mature trees on a dead end street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2976 Shady Lane have any available units?
2976 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
What amenities does 2976 Shady Lane have?
Some of 2976 Shady Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated.
