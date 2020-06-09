Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2641 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2641 Bay Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2641 Bay Street
2641 Bay Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2641 Bay Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable Rental In Chantilly THIS 3 BEDROOM/1 1/2 BATHROOM HOUSE INCLUDES: Central A/C, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection and hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2641 Bay Street have any available units?
2641 Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2641 Bay Street have?
Some of 2641 Bay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2641 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2641 Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Bay Street offers parking.
Does 2641 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 2641 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 2641 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte