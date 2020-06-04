All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2511 Dalston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2511 Dalston Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

2511 Dalston Lane

2511 Dalston Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1522682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Park Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2511 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Dalston Lane have any available units?
2511 Dalston Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2511 Dalston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Dalston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Dalston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Dalston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Dalston Lane does offer parking.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Dalston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2511 Dalston Lane has a pool.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2511 Dalston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Dalston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Dalston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Dalston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2511 Dalston Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity