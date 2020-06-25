All apartments in Charlotte
2501 Eastway Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2501 Eastway Dr

2501 Eastway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Eastway Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Duplex - Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located minutes from downtown Charlotte. Beautifully renovated this unit features beautiful kitchen with new appliances, white cabinets and modern backsplash. Entire unit features freshly painted gray walls and gray LVP floors throughout. Front porch area and yard in back for entertaining. Showings are by appointment only so please call 704-447-0159 Ext#104 to schedule your appointment. Hurry, this will not be available for long. Pictures coming soon. 2503 Eastway Drive is also available and there are pictures of that unit available on our website. It is the reverse layout of 2501.To complete an application visit our website at www.falcononeclt.com, click on Residents, Vacancies, locate the property and click Apply Now.

(RLNE4666839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Eastway Dr have any available units?
2501 Eastway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2501 Eastway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Eastway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Eastway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr offer parking?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr have a pool?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr have accessible units?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Eastway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Eastway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
