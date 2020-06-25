2501 Eastway Dr

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Duplex - Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located minutes from downtown Charlotte. Beautifully renovated this unit features beautiful kitchen with new appliances, white cabinets and modern backsplash. Entire unit features freshly painted gray walls and gray LVP floors throughout. Front porch area and yard in back for entertaining. Showings are by appointment only so please call 704-447-0159 Ext#104 to schedule your appointment. Hurry, this will not be available for long. Pictures coming soon. 2503 Eastway Drive is also available and there are pictures of that unit available on our website. It is the reverse layout of 2501.To complete an application visit our website at www.falcononeclt.com, click on Residents, Vacancies, locate the property and click Apply Now.



