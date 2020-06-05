245 N Dotger Avenue

245 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207 Elizabeth
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Elizabeth. Private, end-unit with 2 separate porches. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Gated community with a pool and easy access to everything Charlotte has to offer. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
