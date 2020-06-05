245 N Dotger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Elizabeth. Private, end-unit with 2 separate porches. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included. Gated community with a pool and easy access to everything Charlotte has to offer. Won't last long!