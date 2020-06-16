All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2205 Rama Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2205 Rama Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

2205 Rama Road

2205 Rama Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2205 Rama Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rama Road - Brick ranch on a large 1.3 acre lot. 2 fireplaces and a sun-room. Great hardwood floors! Den can be used as the 3rd bedroom. Extra large 2 car garage. Large sunny kitchen features updated appliances. Great location convenient to uptown Charlotte and Independence Blvd. Dryer connection-located in garage. Washer connection-located in kitchen.

(RLNE3624000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Rama Road have any available units?
2205 Rama Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Rama Road have?
Some of 2205 Rama Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Rama Road currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Rama Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Rama Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Rama Road is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Rama Road offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Rama Road offers parking.
Does 2205 Rama Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Rama Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Rama Road have a pool?
No, 2205 Rama Road does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Rama Road have accessible units?
No, 2205 Rama Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Rama Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Rama Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte