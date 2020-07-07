2201 Scott Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 Freedom Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Adorable historic bungalow in the heart of Dilworth within walking distance of freedom park, shopping and restaurants of East Blvd. This lovely home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a fenced in backyard, washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Scott Avenue have any available units?
2201 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2201 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.