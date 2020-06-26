Rent Calculator
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2147 Remount Rd
2147 Remount Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2147 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2147 Remount Rd have any available units?
2147 Remount Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2147 Remount Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Remount Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Remount Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2147 Remount Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2147 Remount Rd offer parking?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2147 Remount Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Remount Rd have a pool?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Remount Rd have accessible units?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Remount Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 Remount Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2147 Remount Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
