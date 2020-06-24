Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2012 Double Oaks Road
2012 Double Oaks Road
·
No Longer Available
2012 Double Oaks Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
Genesis Park
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Genesis Park rancher with hardwoods and carpet. Home sits on high lot. Convenient to the Interstate and transportation.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3772051)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road have any available units?
2012 Double Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2012 Double Oaks Road have?
Some of 2012 Double Oaks Road's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2012 Double Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Double Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Double Oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road offer parking?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Double Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Double Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
