1948 shamrock Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1948 shamrock Drive
1948 Shamrock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1948 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Not available till end of May. Do not disturb tenant. 3 bedroom and 2 and half bath duplex with living room, kitchen, and laundry. Deck on the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1948 shamrock Drive have any available units?
1948 shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1948 shamrock Drive have?
Some of 1948 shamrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1948 shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1948 shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1948 shamrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1948 shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1948 shamrock Drive offers parking.
Does 1948 shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1948 shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1948 shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1948 shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
