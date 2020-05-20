All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

1948 Bromwich Rd

1948 Bromwich Road · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Bromwich Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Easy Access to Uptown Charlotte and Interstate - Property Id: 218202

One-story 3 BR 2 BA home offers an Open Kitchen w/ all the appliances that is open to the Great Room & Dining Area. Owners Suite has a large closet, garden tub w/ separate shower & 2 sinks. Two other restful BR's that share a full BA. Lease Term 12 months, Rent is $995.00 per month, Security Deposit is $995.00 due at signing of the lease in full. Tenant responsible for utility (Gas, Water, Electric) & lawn care. Washer & Dryer Hook up inside of home. Minimum Credit Score 550+, Income Requirements $2,488.00 per month. A Non Refundable Application Fee of $45.00 applies for each applicant over 18 years of age that will reside at property. Credit report, eviction check, criminal background check, & financial profile required to apply. Section 8 welcomed if your voucher is for $995.00 per month not including utilities. Home is available starting 2/16/20 & it CAN NOT be viewed BEFORE then. Viewings only during Open House, no private showings Open Sat 2/15 from 11am-2pm only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218202
Property Id 218202

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Bromwich Rd have any available units?
1948 Bromwich Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Bromwich Rd have?
Some of 1948 Bromwich Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Bromwich Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Bromwich Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Bromwich Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Bromwich Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1948 Bromwich Rd offer parking?
No, 1948 Bromwich Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1948 Bromwich Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Bromwich Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Bromwich Rd have a pool?
No, 1948 Bromwich Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Bromwich Rd have accessible units?
No, 1948 Bromwich Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Bromwich Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 Bromwich Rd has units with dishwashers.

