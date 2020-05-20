1948 Bromwich Rd

Amenities

One-story 3 BR 2 BA home offers an Open Kitchen w/ all the appliances that is open to the Great Room & Dining Area. Owners Suite has a large closet, garden tub w/ separate shower & 2 sinks. Two other restful BR's that share a full BA. Lease Term 12 months, Rent is $995.00 per month, Security Deposit is $995.00 due at signing of the lease in full. Tenant responsible for utility (Gas, Water, Electric) & lawn care. Washer & Dryer Hook up inside of home. Minimum Credit Score 550+, Income Requirements $2,488.00 per month. A Non Refundable Application Fee of $45.00 applies for each applicant over 18 years of age that will reside at property. Credit report, eviction check, criminal background check, & financial profile required to apply. Section 8 welcomed if your voucher is for $995.00 per month not including utilities. Home is available starting 2/16/20 & it CAN NOT be viewed BEFORE then. Viewings only during Open House, no private showings Open Sat 2/15 from 11am-2pm only.

No Pets Allowed



