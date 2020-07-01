Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive
1719 Mount Isle Harbor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1719 Mount Isle Harbor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have any available units?
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte