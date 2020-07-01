All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive

1719 Mount Isle Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Mount Isle Harbor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have any available units?
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

