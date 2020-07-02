All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1709 Beatties Ford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1709 Beatties Ford Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM

1709 Beatties Ford Road

1709 Beatties Ford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1709 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1709 Beatties Ford Rd;

This 4 bed 2 bath traditional home is located in the Washington Heights neighborhood and is on the main road and bus line. It is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the larger stores and chain restaurants. It is very conveniently located to both I-85 and I-77 and just a few minutes from Uptown.

Available move in date of November 1, 2019

Home features;

* Over-sized kitchen with appliances,
* Living room on main floor was converted to a bedroom,
* Laundry/mud room with laundry hookups,
* Wide staircase,
* Lawn,
* Pet friendly

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Assigned schools:

University Park Elementary
Ransom Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have any available units?
1709 Beatties Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have?
Some of 1709 Beatties Ford Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Beatties Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Beatties Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Beatties Ford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Beatties Ford Road is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road offer parking?
No, 1709 Beatties Ford Road does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Beatties Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have a pool?
No, 1709 Beatties Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 1709 Beatties Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Beatties Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Beatties Ford Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte