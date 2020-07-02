1709 Beatties Ford Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1709 Beatties Ford Rd;



This 4 bed 2 bath traditional home is located in the Washington Heights neighborhood and is on the main road and bus line. It is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants and just a short drive to the larger stores and chain restaurants. It is very conveniently located to both I-85 and I-77 and just a few minutes from Uptown.



Available move in date of November 1, 2019



Home features;



* Over-sized kitchen with appliances,

* Living room on main floor was converted to a bedroom,

* Laundry/mud room with laundry hookups,

* Wide staircase,

* Lawn,

* Pet friendly



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Assigned schools:



University Park Elementary

Ransom Middle

West Charlotte High