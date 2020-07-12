/
/
/
washington heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:01 PM
294 Apartments for rent in Washington Heights, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Bellaire Drive
2918 Bellaire Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1000 sqft
Cute 3BR bungalow in Washington Heights is roomy and features a sunny kitchen with appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. bright family room and a nice sized master with 2 more bedrooms and hall bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Bellaire Drive
2908 Bellaire Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1290 sqft
Ranch home with large eat-in kitchen. Living room and spacious den allow for ample living spaces. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.
Results within 1 mile of Washington Heights
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:02am
13 Units Available
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1373 sqft
Now leasing savvy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1300 sqft
Upscale units have kitchen islands with bar seating and granite countertops. In-unit laundry area, along with espresso wood cabinetry and spacious walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community offers a carport and convenient on-site parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2020 Rush Wind Drive
2020 Rush Wind Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$780
2020 Rush Wind Drive Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex!!! - Cute 2 bedroom duplex with gas heat and window air conditioning. Excellent location near downtown. Easy access to I-85,I-77 and Brookshire Boulevard. Accessibility to CATS line.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Jones St
420 Jones Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
660 sqft
- Nice duplex in West Charlotte. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lawn care included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899200)
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2944 Coronet Way
2944 Coronet Way, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
House for Rent - Cozy newly renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent. Home is located on a quite block in a mature neighborhood. Freshly paintes, new wood laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances and cabinets. Living room, eat-in-kitchen and family room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1831 Irma Street
1831 Irma Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
1831 Irma Street Available 07/16/20 Cozy 3 bed, 1 bath ranch style home! - This property features 1000 square feet of heated living space, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, 1 car garage, laundry room, and large backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Cannon View Lane Unit 27
1613 Cannon View Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1311 sqft
Move in Ready NEW Construction townhome with Rooftop Terrace - Located just off Trade St near Uptown in Seversville. Contemporary architectural style and modern, open interior design.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1526 Sumter Avenue
1526 Sumter Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Great Location in Wesley Heights area. Walking trails nearby. Easy access to uptown and JC Smith University. Updated kitchen. All appliances including washer dryer. Duplex on corner lot feels like single home with entrances on separate streets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 Ravencroft Drive
2701 Ravencroft Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
962 sqft
Glendale Acres - Nice move in ready home close to uptown, airport and all major highways. Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced backyard, washer dryer and carport with storage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5756135)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Newland Rd. #3
1800 Newland Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
660 sqft
Affordably Priced 2 bed/1 bath. Fully remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new wood-style easy care plank flooring. Fresh paint, new double pane windows and more. Home is in good, clean condition.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Jennings Street
1529 Jennings Street, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2040 sqft
WOW JUST REDUCED Location, Location, Location... Less than 3 miles from Downtown Charlotte /Johnson and Wales University, 1 mile from Camp North End and JCSU,..
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3109 Morson Street
3109 Morson Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom house just off Tuckaseegee! - Lovely Two Bedroom house just off Tuckaseegee! Hardwoods, frig, decorative FP, nice shaded yard, washing room and screen porch area. Call our office for showing instructions.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1605 Cannon View Lane
1605 Cannon View Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1341 sqft
Check out this beautiful three story townhome with Rooftop Terrace! This unit is the Hudson End model and is a wonderful end unit with tons of natural light. Located just off Trade St near Uptown in Seversville.
1 of 5
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Saint Luke Street
1905 Saint Luke Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
Come take a look at this Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home off Beatties Ford Rd. Minutes from Shopping and Dining and I- 85. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. Available for a January 3, 2020 Move - In.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1645 Cannon View Lane
1645 Cannon View Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1645 Cannon View Lane in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Madison Avenue
1713 Madison Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1646 sqft
1713 Madison Ave, Charlotte This mid-century, brick home is located in the sought-after historic McCrorey Heights area, just off of Beatties Ford Rd. It is a three bedroom, two bath home with a single space carport.
1 of 22
Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
1 Unit Available
1815 Haines Street
1815 Haines Street, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Big Ranch House with 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms. Corner Lot with Large Front and Back Yards, great for Entertaining Family, Friends & Guests.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1440 4th Street
1440 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1983 sqft
It was a MODEL HOME! Craftsman style townhomes in Historic Wesley Heights. Walk to shops and restaurants and 3 min drive to uptown. Future Gold Line Trolley one block away.
Results within 5 miles of Washington Heights
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
135 Units Available
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC