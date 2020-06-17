All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1418 Olde Justin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1418 Olde Justin Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:31 PM

1418 Olde Justin Place

1418 Olde Justin Place · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1418 Olde Justin Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have any available units?
1418 Olde Justin Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1418 Olde Justin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Olde Justin Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Olde Justin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Olde Justin Place is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place offer parking?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have a pool?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have accessible units?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Olde Justin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Olde Justin Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1418 Olde Justin Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity