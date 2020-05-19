1405 Cortland Road West, Charlotte, NC 28209 Madison Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Great ranch home in much desired Madison Park neighborhood! Open floor plan. Completely updated kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances. Solid surface countertops. Large, private fenced backyard. Must see! Will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
