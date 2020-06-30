Rent Calculator
111 Waverly Hall Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
111 Waverly Hall Drive
111 Waverly Hall Drive
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
111 Waverly Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
parking
garage
3 bedroom house with fenced back yard - Great home with large lot for enjoyment. Fresh paint throughout. 2 car garage, rear fenced yard and newer kitchen appliances. A great value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have any available units?
111 Waverly Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have?
Some of 111 Waverly Hall Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 Waverly Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Waverly Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Waverly Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
