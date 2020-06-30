All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 111 Waverly Hall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
111 Waverly Hall Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

111 Waverly Hall Drive

111 Waverly Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 Waverly Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house with fenced back yard - Great home with large lot for enjoyment. Fresh paint throughout. 2 car garage, rear fenced yard and newer kitchen appliances. A great value!

(RLNE4463569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have any available units?
111 Waverly Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have?
Some of 111 Waverly Hall Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Waverly Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Waverly Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Waverly Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Waverly Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Waverly Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Waverly Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte