Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1001 Druid Circle

Location

1001 Druid Circle, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air. New bathroom floor. Painted. Carpet will be cleaned.
With new carpet $ 995 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Druid Circle have any available units?
1001 Druid Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1001 Druid Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Druid Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Druid Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Druid Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1001 Druid Circle offer parking?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have a pool?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have accessible units?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Druid Circle has units with air conditioning.

