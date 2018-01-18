Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1001 Druid Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1001 Druid Circle
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1001 Druid Circle
1001 Druid Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1001 Druid Circle, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air. New bathroom floor. Painted. Carpet will be cleaned.
With new carpet $ 995 per month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Druid Circle have any available units?
1001 Druid Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1001 Druid Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Druid Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Druid Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Druid Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1001 Druid Circle offer parking?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have a pool?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have accessible units?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Druid Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Druid Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Druid Circle has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte