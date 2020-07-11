All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

7029 Dayton Ridge Drive

7029 Dayton Ridge Drive · (919) 468-7076
Location

7029 Dayton Ridge Drive, Cary, NC 27539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in The Park at West Lake, rocking chair front porch w/ swing, Charleston charmer, hardwoods down, open kitchen & den, granite countertops w/ large island, stainless steel appliances includes fridge, plantation shutters in den, fireplace, DOWNSTAIRS MASTER, separate dining, Jack & Jill bedrooms upstairs PLUS BONUS, one car garage has shelving, screened porch plus deck, corner lot, one of the best neighborhoods in Apex, close to award winning schools, parks, pool. Available first of July!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have any available units?
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7029 Dayton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
