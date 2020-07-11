7029 Dayton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in The Park at West Lake, rocking chair front porch w/ swing, Charleston charmer, hardwoods down, open kitchen & den, granite countertops w/ large island, stainless steel appliances includes fridge, plantation shutters in den, fireplace, DOWNSTAIRS MASTER, separate dining, Jack & Jill bedrooms upstairs PLUS BONUS, one car garage has shelving, screened porch plus deck, corner lot, one of the best neighborhoods in Apex, close to award winning schools, parks, pool. Available first of July!