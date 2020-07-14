Amberwood at Lochmere

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center e-payments hot tub internet access

Welcome Home!



Are you seeking a place to call home in Cary, NC? You've found it! Located in Wake County, Cary has been consistently ranked one of the best places to work and play in the United States. Take a tour of Amberwood Apartments and you’ll find out why first-hand!



With top rated amenities, including our popular resort-style pool and its generous sun deck, gorgeous clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, playground and much more, you can rent apartments in Cary at one of the top rental communities in the area. Our residents are conveniently located within minutes of many community attractions.



Offering a generous selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans, Amberwood resides in the Wake County School system, voted the #1 school district in the nation for certified teachers. Amberwood is a short 10 minute drive from NC State University’s student campus. The community is also down the road from Cary’s outdoor Crossroads Plaza shopping center. In addition,