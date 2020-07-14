All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Amberwood at Lochmere

100 Eclipse Dr · (833) 387-1097
logo
Rent Special
$100 off per month on the Sequoia
logo
Rent Special
$100 off per month on the Mimosa
logo
Rent Special
$100 off per month on the Magnolia
Location

100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC 27518
Lochmere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 200M · Avail. Aug 5

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203K · Avail. Aug 26

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 203S · Avail. Sep 5

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 107J · Avail. Jul 28

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101A · Avail. Aug 9

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 105S · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 106S · Avail. Aug 5

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberwood at Lochmere.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Welcome Home!

Are you seeking a place to call home in Cary, NC? You've found it! Located in Wake County, Cary has been consistently ranked one of the best places to work and play in the United States. Take a tour of Amberwood Apartments and you’ll find out why first-hand!

With top rated amenities, including our popular resort-style pool and its generous sun deck, gorgeous clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, playground and much more, you can rent apartments in Cary at one of the top rental communities in the area. Our residents are conveniently located within minutes of many community attractions.

Offering a generous selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans, Amberwood resides in the Wake County School system, voted the #1 school district in the nation for certified teachers. Amberwood is a short 10 minute drive from NC State University’s student campus. The community is also down the road from Cary’s outdoor Crossroads Plaza shopping center. In addition,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (1 pet); $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month (1 pets), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberwood at Lochmere have any available units?
Amberwood at Lochmere has 10 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberwood at Lochmere have?
Some of Amberwood at Lochmere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberwood at Lochmere currently offering any rent specials?
Amberwood at Lochmere is offering the following rent specials: $100 off per month on the Sequoia
Is Amberwood at Lochmere pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere is pet friendly.
Does Amberwood at Lochmere offer parking?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere offers parking.
Does Amberwood at Lochmere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberwood at Lochmere have a pool?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere has a pool.
Does Amberwood at Lochmere have accessible units?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere has accessible units.
Does Amberwood at Lochmere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberwood at Lochmere has units with dishwashers.
