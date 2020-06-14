Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with garage

Cary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lochmere
29 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1611 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 11:22am
Northwoods
3 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
411 Gregory Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1705 sqft
Northwoods Townhomes is conveniently located within 15 minutes of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport with easy access to I-40.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1056 Indigo Ridge Place
1056 Indigo Ridge Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
Nice townhome on a landscaped circle & backing to woods. 1-car garage. Open floor plan. Hardwoods all first floor. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops & center island. Spacious family room & dinning area. Master bath w/ garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cary Park
1 Unit Available
412 Waverly Hills Drive
412 Waverly Hills Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4533 sqft
Washer/dryer as is condition. Pictures from previous time. Pool is option to join.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Cricketgrass Dr
137 Cricketgrass Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
137 Cricketgrass Dr Available 07/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Located in a Great Neighborhood in Cary- Available July! - Available July 10th, 2020! This cute 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 Berry Chase Way
619 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2310 sqft
619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
426 Windy Peak Loop
426 Windy Peak Loop, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2020 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Callay Hill Way
712 Callay Hill Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
712 Callay Hill Way Available 07/08/20 Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary.
City Guide for Cary, NC

With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.

A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cary, NC

Cary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

