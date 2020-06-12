241 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Lochmere
29 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1236 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1162 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 11:22am
Northwoods
3 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
411 Gregory Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
Northwoods Townhomes is conveniently located within 15 minutes of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport with easy access to I-40.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Concannon Ct
220 Concannon Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1060 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom town home in the heart of Cary! - Don't miss this great opportunity. Cute 2 bedroom town home in the heart of Cary! Vaulted ceiling in living room and kitchen. Master suite with walk in closet and access to covered rear patio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Molly Ct
206 Molly Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk into a stunning living room with decorative columns, electric fireplace, and bay window. The living room opens to separate dining area. The kitchen offers great counter and cabinet space as well as a extra long bar for seating.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Maynard Summit Way
222 Maynard Summit Way, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk into a stunning living room with decorative columns, electric fireplace, and bay window. The living room opens to separate dining area. The kitchen offers great counter and cabinet space as well as a extra long bar for seating.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C
111 Killam Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
111 Killam Ct.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
568 Panorama Park Place
568 Panorama Park Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Highly Desirable community. Close to Whole Foods/La Farm Bakery, UNC & YMCA. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis water system & breakfast bar.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
118 S Atley Ln
118 South Atley Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Available to see and lease 7/25/2020 2 bed 2.5 Bath Nicely renovated Cary Townhome. Vinyl laminate flooring, Rocking chair Front Porch and deck. Two parking spots. Pets negotiable. Water and electric.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
104 Darlena Court
104 Darlena Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
987 sqft
The Somerville Floorplan is a well-appointed, garden style two-bedroom, two-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
463 Waldo Street
463 Waldo Street, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1165 sqft
New laminate flooring in the living/dining room, tile entry foyer, carpets upstairs. Private back patio with tree buffer -- nice for the kids and dogs to play. Nice little townhome tucked away on Waldo Street.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cary Park
1 Unit Available
518 Waterford Lake Drive - 1
518 Waterford Lake Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Cary Park condo that offers a stylish and sophisticated place to call home. Steps to walking paths and the lake. Minutes to major employment- Cary, Raleigh, Durham, RTP and 540. Water and sewer included along with pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
504 War Admiral Court
504 War Admiral Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1956 sqft
Perfect town home in desirable location. Home is in great condition. Great amenities including pool and clubhouse! Hardwood floors throughout first floor.Open floor plan. Large master bedroom with huge wic. Plenty of storage space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
182 Grande Meadow Way
182 Grande Meadow Way, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1544 sqft
Charming end-unit townhome located in highly sought after Whittington Park Subd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1240 Jamestown Court
1240 Jamestown Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1152 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome located in Cary. New paint and flooring. Cute kitchen with dining room overlooking the backyard. Living room with new laminate wood floors. Upstairs bedroom with neutral paint and brand new carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1028 Nottingham Court
1028 Nottingham Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
Newly Updated! Move in Ready! Stunning 2 Oversized Bedrooms 2 story Townhouse in the Heart of Cary, Close to everything! Mins to Cary Towne Center Mall, Crossroads - Shopping & Restaurant, downtown Cary & Raleigh, NCSU.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
110 Greengate Court
110 Greengate Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1093 sqft
Duplex in cozy little neighborhood. Home opens to a family room with fireplace with laminate flooring. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Deck, storage shed. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor each have own private bath. Home has separate parking pad.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dutchess Village
1 Unit Available
111 Hedgerow
111 Hedgerow Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious like new with many upgrades located in highly sought after location convenient to downtown Cary and quick access to I-40.

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cary rents declined moderately over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,295 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cary, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Cary, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cary is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,295 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Cary.
    • While Cary's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

