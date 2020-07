Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool bike storage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments google fiber key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and beautiful Jordan Lake. Smart living and cutting-edge planning, makes Hawthorne at Parkside the leading choice with an ideal location, at the intersection of Hwy 55 and O’Kelly Chapel Road, luxury, modern design, and excellent, concierge customer service.