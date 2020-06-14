157 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with gym
With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.
A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.