157 Apartments for rent in Cary, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1435 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1166 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
6 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1289 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Lochmere
29 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
City Guide for Cary, NC

With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.

A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cary, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

