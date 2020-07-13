Apartment List
/
NC
/
cary
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
8 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
184 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6208 Elevate Cir
6208 Elevate Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
746 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Single bed-bath apartment unit - Property Id: 319051 A single bed-bathroom with pool view available for sublet for two months and is ready to move-in. The rent does not include any amenities charges.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Mazarin Lane
130 Mazarin Ln, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2154 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of RTP. With over 2,140 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
316 New Milford Road
316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2543 sqft
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Heidinger Dr
304 Heidinger Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2400 sqft
304 Heidinger Dr Available 09/07/20 Wonderful 4 BDRM 3.5 Bath single-family house located in Ridgepath, Cary. Available in September! - Features 1st floor master bedroom, bedroom with large bonus area, detached garage w/ storage shed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Gregory Drive
119 Gregory Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1225 sqft
119 Gregory Drive Available 08/07/20 Fenced yard 2 bedroom duplex in near Raleigh/Cary border! - Appointments by E-mail only. Available in August! Wonderful, updated duplex on a huge wooded lot, overlooking small stream.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
646 Middleton Drive
646 Middleton Avenue, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
NO CARPET! Amazing, private, custom fenced back patio, extra storage, fresh coat of paint, fully equipped kitchen, clean as a whistle, open family room/dining room leads out via french doors to patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
173 Wildfell Trail
173 Wildfell Trail, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1850 sqft
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com _________________________________________________________ End Unit Townhome off Weston Pkwy: Close to shopping, Harrison Ave, 40 & 540.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Stonecroft Lane
524 Stonecroft Lane, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2817 sqft
Available 10/01/20 524 Stonecroft Ln in Cary - $2300/month - Property Id: 69504 Call 919-303-9800 Town & Country Realty! Beautiful home in Stonewater subdivision. Convenient to RTP, Hwy 55. 4 Bedrooms on 2nd floor PLUS Bonus/Game room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Mariposa Dr
101 Mariposa Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 2-Car Garage Ranch House in The Forest, Cary! Available Now!! - Features fresh paint, open floor plan, brand new vinyl plank in the front foyer, kitchen, laundry, and bathrooms! Spacious kitchen w/brand new dishwasher & refrigerator

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Callay Hill Way
712 Callay Hill Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1030 Jewel Creek
1030 Jewel Creek Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2747 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Cary! - Nice house in Cary close to shops and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
116 Granite Meadow Dr
116 Grande Meadow Way, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great townhome in great Cary location! Minutes from SAS & easy access to I-40. Large great room area with lots of light. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and eat in kitchen area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
608 SW Maynard Rd
608 Southwest Maynard Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3411 sqft
Stunning updated home in great Cary location! Walking trails, close to restaurants, hospital, & grocery stores.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Delchester Ct
109 Delchester Court, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2012 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Home w/ Split foyer with a fenced yard in Canterberry Woods, Cary! Available Now!! - Features 1-car garage, fresh paint interior, brand new carpet in the dining area & upstairs hallway.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
131 Barclay Valley Drive
131 Barclay Valley Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3470 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 4 Bath home in desirable Cary location convenient to shopping, dining and highways! Rocking chair front porch, Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances open to famiily room and gas log fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
118 S Atley Ln
118 South Atley Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Available to see and lease 7/25/2020 2 bed 2.5 Bath Nicely renovated Cary Townhome. Vinyl laminate flooring, Rocking chair Front Porch and deck. Two parking spots. Pets negotiable. Water and electric.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
211 Barbary Court
211 Barbary Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1287 sqft
Available for August 10th Move-In : Great 2-Bedroom Cary Townhome, Ideally Located between Maynard Rd & Cary Pkwy with Easy Access to Highways. 1st Floor has Large Living Room, Kitchen with Lots of Counter-space and Tile Backsplash.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Euphoria Circle
300 Euphoria Circle, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2571 sqft
300 Euphoria Circle Available 08/01/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom Home - This wonderfully maintained property has it all! Large kitchen with solid-surface counter tops, stainless appliances, gas stovetop & island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6126 Deerwood Place
6126 Deerwood Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCary 3 BedroomsCary Accessible ApartmentsCary Apartments under $1,000Cary Apartments under $1,100Cary Apartments under $900
    Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with GarageCary Apartments with GymCary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCary Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCary Apartments with ParkingCary Apartments with PoolCary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Cary Cheap PlacesCary Dog Friendly ApartmentsCary Furnished ApartmentsCary Luxury PlacesCary Pet Friendly PlacesCary Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
    Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
    Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lochmere
    Cary Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
    Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill