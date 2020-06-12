Apartment List
204 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1041 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1049 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
916 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Preston
21 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
988 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
58 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1234 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
20 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1252 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1166 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$991
899 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1071 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Lochmere
29 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1236 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.

June 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined moderately over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,295 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cary, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Cary, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cary is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,295 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Cary.
    • While Cary's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

