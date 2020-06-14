Apartment List
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$931
882 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
16 Units Available
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
775 sqft
Located minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with easy access to upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature high ceilings, workstations, sunrooms and ceramic tiles. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse and a pool.
40 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
676 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
23 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Lochmere
24 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
36 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
813 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
680 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Lochmere
29 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
34 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
877 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
886 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
29 Units Available
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
764 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment homes with in-unit washers and dryers, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Trash valet service, yoga room and game room. Close to I-40 and Lake Crabtree.
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
5 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
661 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
18 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
11 Units Available
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
659 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
906 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined moderately over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,295 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cary, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Cary, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cary is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,295 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Cary.
    • While Cary's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

