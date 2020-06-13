Apartment List
NC
cary
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cary, NC

Finding an apartment in Cary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$966
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1140 sqft
Community of low-rise apartment buildings, near I-40, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and shopping. Recently-renovated, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and extra storage. Pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
180 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Meridian at Harrison Pointe
2000 Banyon Grove Loop, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,153
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1396 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-40 and walking distance to restaurants. Granite counters, hardwood floors, new finishes. Units have private laundry and extra storage. Concierge, courtyard and pool in the community.
Last updated June 1 at 11:22am
Northwoods
3 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
411 Gregory Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1434 sqft
Northwoods Townhomes is conveniently located within 15 minutes of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport with easy access to I-40.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Cricketgrass Dr
137 Cricketgrass Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
137 Cricketgrass Dr Available 07/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Located in a Great Neighborhood in Cary- Available July! - Available July 10th, 2020! This cute 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
713 Suffield Way
713 Suffield Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2242 sqft
713 Suffield Way Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in Twin Lakes with 1st floor guest suite and bath! - Available in July! Second floor with center kitchen and large island granite, countertops and tile backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 Berry Chase Way
619 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2310 sqft
619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
426 Windy Peak Loop
426 Windy Peak Loop, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2020 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Callay Hill Way
712 Callay Hill Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
712 Callay Hill Way Available 07/08/20 Impeccable 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Home in Cary - Lawn & Landscaping Included - Enjoy a blend of elegance and quality in this stunning 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C
111 Killam Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
111 Killam Ct.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1030 Jewel Creek
1030 Jewel Creek Drive, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2747 sqft
1030 Jewel Creek Available 07/10/20 Nice 4 bedroom home in Cary! - Nice house in Cary close to shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 New Milford Road
316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2543 sqft
316 New Milford Road Available 07/04/20 3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Delchester Ct
109 Delchester Court, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2012 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Home w/ Split foyer with a fenced yard in Canterberry Woods, Cary! Available Now!! - Features 1-car garage, fresh paint interior, brand new carpet in the dining area & upstairs hallway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
608 SW Maynard Rd
608 Southwest Maynard Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3411 sqft
Stunning updated home in great Cary location! Walking trails, close to restaurants, hospital, & grocery stores.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
131 Barclay Valley Drive
131 Barclay Valley Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3470 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 4 Bath home in desirable Cary location convenient to shopping, dining and highways! Rocking chair front porch, Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances open to famiily room and gas log fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
118 S Atley Ln
118 South Atley Lane, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Available to see and lease 7/25/2020 2 bed 2.5 Bath Nicely renovated Cary Townhome. Vinyl laminate flooring, Rocking chair Front Porch and deck. Two parking spots. Pets negotiable. Water and electric.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
173 Wildfell Trail
173 Wildfell Trail, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1850 sqft
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com _________________________________________________________ End Unit Townhome off Weston Pkwy: Close to shopping, Harrison Ave, 40 & 540.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 Darlena Court
104 Darlena Court, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
987 sqft
The Somerville Floorplan is a well-appointed, garden style two-bedroom, two-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet.
City Guide for Cary, NC

With the hot summers and mild winters, you might not think of Cary, North Carolina, as a hockey haven: but get ready to sit rinkside, as not one, not two, but three former NHL players call this city home.

A fast-growing municipality, Cary benefits from its close proximity to state capital Raleigh while still having plenty of room for its residents to breathe and live in peace.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cary, NC

Finding an apartment in Cary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

